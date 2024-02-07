Spire Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 989.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ITB opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

