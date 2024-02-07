Spire Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

