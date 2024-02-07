Spire Wealth Management Has $882,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.