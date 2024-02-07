Spire Wealth Management Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

