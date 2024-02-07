Spire Wealth Management Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UL opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.