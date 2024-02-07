Spire Wealth Management Has $973,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

