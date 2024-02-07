Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 635.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

