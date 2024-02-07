Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PXD opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

