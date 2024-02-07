Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

