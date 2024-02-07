Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

