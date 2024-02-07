Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,808,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

