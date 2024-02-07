Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $927,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,798,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.09 and a 12-month high of $187.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

