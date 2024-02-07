Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.