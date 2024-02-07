Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $263.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $263.29.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

