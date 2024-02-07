Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,279 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 101.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $270.23 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

