Spire Wealth Management Purchases 367 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.