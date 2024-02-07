Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 503,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.