Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

