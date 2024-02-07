Spire Wealth Management Sells 117 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $511.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

