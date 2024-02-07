Spire Wealth Management Sells 17,672 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

