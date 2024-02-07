Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,433 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

