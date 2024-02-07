Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,145 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $388.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.