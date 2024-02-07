Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

