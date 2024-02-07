STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of STERIS worth $69,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

