Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NXP Semiconductors Call Options (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 3,323 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

