Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,434,833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,846 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

