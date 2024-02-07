Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,434,833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,846 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %
ET stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
