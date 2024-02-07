Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 130.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122,575 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.64% of Summit Materials worth $171,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

