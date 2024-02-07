Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Jabil worth $53,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

