Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $69,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,260.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $999.52. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

