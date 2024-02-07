Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $62,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

