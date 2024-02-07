Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of DoorDash worth $64,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

