Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Cameco worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

