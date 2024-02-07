Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $57,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLT stock opened at $286.99 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

