Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of PPL worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

