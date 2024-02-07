Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Teledyne Technologies worth $61,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.