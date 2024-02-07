Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $63,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.06.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

