Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $70,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $227.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

