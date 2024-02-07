Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Dover worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

