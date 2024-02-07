Swiss National Bank Has $52.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Bunge Global worth $52,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

