Swiss National Bank Has $52.49 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 160.38% of Kellanova worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.6 %

K opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Insider Activity

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

