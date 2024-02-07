Swiss National Bank Has $52.76 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of First Solar worth $52,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

