Swiss National Bank Has $52.92 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $168.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.