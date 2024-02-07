Swiss National Bank Has $53.14 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Marathon Oil worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.