Swiss National Bank Has $53.47 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Jabil worth $53,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Jabil by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

