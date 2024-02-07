Swiss National Bank Has $54.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Hologic worth $54,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

