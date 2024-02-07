Swiss National Bank Has $55.77 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Iron Mountain worth $55,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,677,729 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.