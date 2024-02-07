Swiss National Bank Has $55.94 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $55,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.