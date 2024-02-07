Swiss National Bank Has $56.28 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Principal Financial Group worth $56,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

