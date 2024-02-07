Swiss National Bank Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

