Swiss National Bank Has $57.30 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $57,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.13. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

